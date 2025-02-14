Ogun police recover stolen Toyota Camry

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered a stolen Toyota Camry with registration number: SMK 231JK.
According to available information, it was recovered by detectives from Warewa Division on February 13, 2025 at about 6:10pm.
The vehicle was tracked from Ijebu-Ode to New Garage in Kara, where it was found abandoned.
The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola said the vehicle is currently in safekeeping at Mowe Police Station.
Also Read:
- Akhaine billed to deliver LASU’s 103rd Inaugural Lecture
- Bisiriyu Olaoye: MURIC condoles Champion, NUJ
- Police nab security guard, one other for alleged burglary
- Akwa Ibom begins demolition of criminals’ hideouts
- Pa Adebanjo: A fearless freedom fighter, patriot, and statesman – Atiku
Odutola added: “The rightful owner is advised to reclaim their vehicle by providing satisfactory identification.”