Ogun Police, NCCSLA join forces as arms control efforts begin across Southwest

The Ogun State Police Command has received officials from the National Centre for the Control of Small and Light Arms (NCCSLA) as part of a nationwide effort to tackle the proliferation of illegal weapons across Nigeria.

Spokesperson for the Ogun Police command, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday.

Odutola said the NCCSLA team, led by the South West Zonal Director, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha (Rtd), visited the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, to introduce the agency’s mandate and deepen inter-agency collaboration on internal security.

In his presentation, CP Alamutu emphasized that the Centre’s mission in the Southwest is to begin the mopping up of circulating small and light arms, a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s internal security framework.

He disclosed that the NCCSLA has established presence in six key locations across the country—Maiduguri, Kaduna, Enugu, Calabar, Ogun, and Minna—spanning all geopolitical zones.

Also Read

Responding to the delegation, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, expressed appreciation for the initiative and reaffirmed the Command’s full commitment to supporting the Centre’s mission.

“We welcome this collaboration and will work closely with NCCSLA to ensure a safer Ogun State and a more secure Nigeria,” CP Ogunlowo stated.

The NCCSLA was established by an executive order from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a specific mandate to eradicate the uncontrolled importation and spread of small and light weapons within Nigeria.

Post Views: 29