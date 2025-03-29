Ogun: Police nab 2,141 suspected criminals in three months

The Ogun State Police Command said it arrested 2,141 suspected criminals for offences ranging from armed robbery to rape and cultism between January 1 and March 27, 2025.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that the command, within the period under review, prosecuted 1,530 suspects, secured 62 convictions, recovered stolen vehicles and property worth N106.7 million.

The command’s spokesperson added that 217 arms and ammunition were also recovered during the period.

She said the cooperation of communities contributed to the success of renewed onslaught against criminals in the state.

Also Read

Odutola said: “Record shows that while the command contended with a spike in overall criminal activities in February, there was a noticeable decline in the number of cases investigated and prosecuted in March.

“Conviction of suspects across the three months is relatively stable with a downward trend in the number of suspects arrested for rape, but number of suspects arrested for cultism increased.

“Five suspected kidnappers were arrested during the period, however there was drastic reduction in actual kidnap incidents.

“26 stolen vehicles were recovered in the first quarter due to the vigilance of patrol teams conducting stop and search.

“Some of the drivers stole the vehicles from other states and intended to take advantage of the gateway status of the state to escape.”

Odutola added that the success achieved and the relative peace in the state were as a result of continuous assistance provided by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

She also added that the technical and logistic support provided by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, coupled with the cooperation of residents also helped the command to fight crime.

Odutola said that Armoured Personnel Carriers had been stationed at Sagamu interchange, Ilaro, Ijebu Ode-Sagamu axis and Abeokuta metropolis to check security threats.

“For the safety of travellers, the command established security shed along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode highway and this is supported with motorised patrol teams positioned on both sides of the long bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” she said.

The Police Public Relations Officer reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining its partnership with residents to keep the state safe.

Post Views: 4