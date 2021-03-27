The Ogun State Police Command has advised members of the public to increase their level of security consciousness so as not to fall victims of robbery and kidnapping as they commute daily.

In a statement on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command listed new tactics used by criminals to perpetrate their evil acts.

“All the good people of Ogun State are enjoined to take precautions to minimize, if not completely eliminate, the chances of falling victims of the criminal gang” it said.

The command warned that hoodlums, including kidnappers, now lurk in isolated areas, from where they ambush innocent person(s) to either rob or abduct them for ransom.

“It is advisable that all such isolated roads are avoided as much as possible, especially at night,” it warned.

It also warned that kidnappers pose as commercial motorcycle riders, with their accomplices posing as passengers.

“In doing this, the accomplice passenger who has already laced his back with sedative substances will be in the middle while their victim who will now sit at his back will fall asleep having inhaled the sedative substances.

It also warned businessmen and women who close late to always avoid travelling alone on isolated roads, especially at night.

“Also, those whose cars are not in good mechanical condition should avoid night travelling, because if such vehicle breaks down, such person(s) may have unknowingly given the kidnappers opportunity to attack them,” it warned.

It also warned commuters to avoid being the third person on a commercial motorcycle, most especially when the two other persons are not known to them.

“The command is working round the clock to ensure the safety of residents of the state and the support of the general public is therefore needed to achieve this onerous task,” it added.