Three officers of the Nigeria Police – Inspector Sunday John, Sgt Jimoh Asimiya and Sgt Solomon Adedapo have been dismissed from service.

They were alleged to have extorted a sum of N153,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba who was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

When the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, heard about the incident on social media, he ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers. The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended, and the money recovered from them and returned to the victim.

According to the public relations officer in the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the officers subsequently faced departmental orderly room trial and were charged on three counts of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct and disobedience to lawful order.

“They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement said.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim was also present to give evidence. He lauded the commissioner of police and the management team for their prompt response to the incident, which he said had rekindled his hope in the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has appealed to members of the public to always endeavour to report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command.

He also warned officers of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the command as such will not be condoned.