Ogun: Police deploy crack operatives for Yuletide

The Ogun State Police Command said it has deployed its finest crack personnel and intelligent officers to maintain law and order during and after the Yuletide.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, in a statement she issued on Friday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “As usual, this period heralds huge interpersonal engagements, rush hours, and close of businesses.

“Hoodlums are not left out, as it is their trend to ploy to prey on the weaknesses of unsuspecting innocent members of the public.

“It is apposite to reiterate that the Police will deal ruthlessly with vicious criminal elements who have planned to disrupt the year end celebrations in any guise.

“The officers have been briefed and deployed across Ogun State at the pleasure of law abiding residents of Ogun State.

“The operatives are fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors during the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.

“To strengthen its crime-fighting efforts, the Command has deployed crack operatives who have undergone thorough briefings on fundamental human rights, civility to members of the public, courtesy and professionalism and have been strategically posted to various areas of responsibility.

“Their primary mandate is to detect and prevent crime while also safeguarding lives and properties.

“This proactive measure aims to alleviate any fears or concerns among the public during the festivity.

“Recognizing that the Christmas season presents opportunities for criminal activities, but the Ogun State Police Command has implemented enhanced security measures, by fortifying security at all nooks and crannies.

“Uniformed and plainclothes officers will be highly visible throughout the duration of the festivities to deter criminals and provide a sense of security for the general public.

“Specific areas that have experienced security breaches in the past, such as long bridge, Rounder, Sapaade, Ogunmakin, boundary of RCC and Ogere, have been reinforced with armored convoy patrols.

“In addition, student environments will witness regular vehicular patrols by specialized units such as SWAT, Anti-cultism, and Anti-kidnapping.

“Furthermore, key locations including religious houses, parks, recreation centers, government facilities, communication masts, banks, houses of diplomats and traditional rulers, police stations, and highways have been identified as areas where heavy mobile police visibility will be ensured.

“The Command is in partnership and collaborating with other security agencies to establish a total and comprehensive security framework aimed at fostering peace and order in Ogun State throughout the season.

“The public is urged to cooperate with the outlined security measures and show respect to the deployed security personnel who are diligently working to ensure their safety.

“Compliance with the security architecture will go a long way in maintaining a secure environment throughout the festive period.”

Odutola said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, as the overall Commander for the operation, will personally be stationed in Sagamu, closely coordinating with all Area Commanders to boost the morale of the officers.

She added: “With a total manpower of seven thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven policemen pinned across the state, the Department of Operations is fully equipped to secure the entire state and deal decisively with any criminals who dares to challenge the Command at their peril.

“In case of any security-related issues, members of the public are encouraged to utilize the functional control room, numbers 09062837609. 09120141706. 09151027369, and also our X handle @OgunPoliceNG, which can be easily reached.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command is focused on creating a safe and secured environment for all residents and visitors during the festive season, by employing heightened security measures, collaborating with other agencies, and swiftly responding to incidents, the Command aims to deter criminals and provide a peaceful atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the holiday season.

“We implore commuters to drive safely and respect all road blocks with mature patience as these checks have been carefully mapped out at the pleasure of all and sundry.

“The Commissioner of Polices CP Alamutu Wishes Ogun People a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year celebration.”