Ogun: Police declare war on cultism, swoops on five suspects, recover guns, charms

The Ogun State Police Command has declared war on cultism, leading to the arrest of five suspected cultists identified as Francis Okere; Ogunkoya Olayinka, 23; Awotungase Samson, 33; Abalo Ayomide, 20; and Saka Olawale.

The five suspects were arrested in different parts of the state, causing a huge sigh of relief from some indigenes.

While Okere, 33, was arrested on July 6, 2023 at Kemta Road, Abeokuta, the state capital, Olayinka, Samson and Ayomide were arrested on July 7, 2023 at Sagamu.

Olawale, 22, on the other hand, was arrested on July 9, 2023 at Ogijo.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who disclosed how the suspects were arrested, said that Okere belonged to the Aiye Cult Group.

He added that one cut-to-size English long gun and three live cartridges were recovered from Okere.

Alamutu explained: “The suspect was arrested based on information received that a group of suspected Aiye cult members was hibernating in a house at Kemta/Somorin area, Abeokuta.

“Detectives from Anti-Cultism Unit swung into action and burst into their hideout where the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of Black Axe known as Aiye confraternity cult group. The case is currently under investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

Alamutu also disclosed that items allegedly recovered from Olayinka, Samson and Ayomide were one locally-made double barrel gun, one locally-made cut-to-size gun, one live cartridge and charms.

Alamutu stated: “The suspects were arrested in connection with the activities of cult rivalry killings at Batoro area, Sagamu.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects further confessed to being members of the dreaded supreme Eiye confraternity cult group.

“The case is currently under investigation.”

Speaking on the arrest of Olawale, Alamutu said the suspect is a member of the Aiye Confraternity, adding that police recovered one English pistol from him.

The CP added: “The suspect was apprehended when he came to disrupt the annual celebration of Ogijo Ojude Oba 2023.

“Upon the information received, the detective swung into action and got the culprit arrested at the venue with a locally-made gun.

“The suspect confessed further of being a member of the dreaded Aiye confraternity.”