The Ogun State Police Command has declared wanted a suspected cultist, simply identified as Bobo, for the death of a mechanic, Salaudeen Lawal.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said Bobo was a suspected notorious cultist terrorising Igbesa and its environs.

He said he and his colleagues allegedly killed Lawal for obstructing the road with a vehicle he was repairing.

He said the development led to an argument between them, consequent upon which the said Bobo broke a bottle and stabbed the deceased on his hand and cut one of the veins.

He said a distress call was made to the police at Igbesa Divisional Police Headquarters, with the DPO, SP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly leading his men to the scene.

They rescued the victim to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Oyeyemi added: “The suspect, having realised what he did took to flight immediately but one of his accomplice has been arrested and he is helping the police in their investigation.”

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a massive manhunt for the suspect.

Ajogun also directed that the case be taken over by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also appealed to residents of the area to remain calm as the command will do everything possible to apprehend the fleeing suspect, who is neither a student of the only tertiary institution in the town nor an indigene of the town.