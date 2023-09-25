Ogun police confirm arrest of 19 suspected cultists

The Police Command in Ogun said it had arrested 19 suspected cultists during its successful tactical operation.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the State’s Monday.

Odutola explained that the tactical operation which occurred on Sunday led to the arrest of one Ogunnibi Hammed, the kingpin of the Eiye Confraternity.

She noted that the notorious cultist had been widely known for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in the state.

The PPRO stated that the operation was as a result of a combined effort between the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the Anti-Cultism Unit (AKU), and the Obalende Division of the police force.

She added that the police acted on intercepted information, saying the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in various areas, including Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ilishan areas of the state.

She stated that apart from Hammed, 18 other suspected cultists who were arrested had confessed to being active members of different cult groups.

The Police Spokeswoman explained that the State’s Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered an immediate investigation into the individuals apprehended.

“As the investigation progresses, the police will provide updates to the public regarding any relevant developments in this case,” Alamutu said.