Ogun Police Command unmasks plot by cultists to cause mayhem

The Ogun State Police Command says it has unmasked a plot by members of various unlawful cult groups to mark what they called “7/7” on Thursday.

The Command disclosed this in a press release issued Monday by its Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, alleging that the intelligence at its disposal revealed that the event might result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish intentions to rethink and retrace their steps, as such a move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the Command’s tactical squads namely: SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area Commanders have all been put on Red Alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the State.

“The full weight of the law will descend on members of any unlawful society who intend to perpetrate evil acts, as the Command will not fold its hands while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the State” the Command threatened.

Meanwhile, the Command has appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before and after the said date to prevent “Had-I-Known situation”.

Police also urged operators of hotels not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.

While calling on members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, Oyeyemi revealed that the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoyed by the good people of the State.