Ogun Police Command speaks on reported invasion of gunmen

The Ogun State Police Command has reacted to a news that spread around Abeokuta metropolis on Thursday.

There was a report that gunmen had invaded some parts of the state capital, with the advice that schools should lock up.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said armed with the information, Commissioner Lanre Bankole quickly deployed some officers and men of the command to the area only to find out that nothing of such is happening anywhere around the mentioned places.

Oyeyemi said: “The command is therefore appealing to members of the public to discountenance the false information as nothing of such is happening anywhere in Ogun state, and our people should therefore go about their lawful businesses without the fear of any form of harassment or intimidation.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those behind such false alarm to desist from it, as the tactical teams of the command have been activated to go after them and bring them to book.

“Raising false alarm to cause panic in the mind of general public is criminal and such barbaric act will no longer be tolerated.

“To be warned, is to be armed.”