Ogun Police Command recovers vandalised IBEDC transformer, arrests suspect.

The Owode Egba Division of the Ogun State Police Command has recovered a vandalized IBEDC transformer that belongs to Showo community along Kobape in the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway by a suspected syndicate.

According to a press release signed Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the recovery Friday followed a complaint by villagers who hinted police about the gang’s activities in the community at 04:30 hours.

“Following this information, the Owode Egba Police Division led by CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, the DPO of the Division, led his men to swiftly responded to the distress call, leading to the arrest of one Adewole Adekunle ‘M’, who lives in Number 28, Eleko, Aja Lagos.

“Other members of the gang fled into the nearby bush while abandoning one Volkswagen bus with registration number EKY 202 YG Lagos State along with its document. Other items such as an Itel phone, one digger, one chisel, eleven big spanners, twenty-five small bolts, eleven big spanners, one big pincher, a polythene bag containing different clothes, and one big vandalised transformer have been recovered from the crime scene” the statement said.

Odutola disclosed that the police operatives are currently expediting efforts to track down other members of the notorious vandals and arrest them for possible prosecution, promising that information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has been briefed and has ordered that the culprit be charged to Court as a show of deterrence to other intending vandals.

CP Alamutu has also warned scavengers to steer clear government properties otherwise face full wrath of the law.