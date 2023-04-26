Ogun police command gets new CP 

Following the recent promotion of the erstwhile Ogun state Police Commissioner Frank Mba to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police, a new Commissioner of police has been posted to Ogun state. He is CP Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju.

This is disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to the statement, the new CP who is a graduate of History/political science, joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990 and trained at Police Academy, Kaduna annex.

At the completion of his training, the new CP was posted to Edo state Police Command, where he served in different capacities in several divisional headquarters in the Command. He was one time Police Public Relations Officer of Edo state Police Command, he also served as Divisional Police Officer in Auchi, Uromi, New Benin as well as 2i/c Departments of operations.

“He was later posted to Ogun state, where he served as DPO Mowe and Ilaro divisional headquarters as well as acting Area Commander Ilaro area command.

“When he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of police, he was posted to Sokoto state as the Assistant Commissioner of police Department of Finance and Administration. From Sokoto state, he was posted to Benue state as Assistant Commissioner of police in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Departments.

“The new CP was also one time Area Commander, Abakaliki metro in Ebonyi state.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, the new CP served as Deputy Commissioner in-charge of State Criminal Investigation Departments in Borno state as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Departments of Finance and Administration in River state.

When he got promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police, he was posted to Force Criminal Investigation Departments Alagbon Annex as CP Anti Fraud section. That was his last duty post before his deployment as the new helmsman for Ogun state Police Command.

The new CP also has a Bachelor Degree in law and he has been called to Bar.”

“His wealth of experience is going to be of immense advantage in policing an elitist state like Ogun state.

“The new CP is expected to assume duty any moment from now,” it added.