Ogun Police Command confirms auto crash death

The Ogun Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 60-year-old David Rotimi in a fatal auto crash.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, in a press statement signed Sunday said that the accident occured last week Thursday at about 3.50pm at Ilara Area along Agbowa Road via Ogijo.

Odutola explained that the crash involved a Lexus ES 350 car with registration number KJA 363 JB Lagos, driven by a 24-year old Quzeem Olaniyan.

The statement reads in part: “According to eyewitness accounts, the fatal accident occurred when the driver, who was travelling outward Ogijo – inward Agbowa, lost control of his vehicle on the intersecting road and knocked down the sixty-year-old pedestrian who was walking by the shoulder of the road.

“The impact on the pedestrian was fatal, he was rushed to Main Frame Hospital in Ogijo and later referred to General Hospital in Ikorodu Lagos, where the Doctor on duty confirmed him dead. The corpse has been evacuated to Jas Private Mogue at Ita Oluwole Ogijo for preservation, while efforts are underway to reach his family members. The vehicle has been recovered to the Ogijo Police Station for VIO inspection.

“Taking a review of previous weeks, cases of accidents of different natures topped the chart. The Motorpol and Traffic Section of the Ogun State Police Command is sending out a caution to motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians to exercise measures of patience, reduce over speeding, and comply with other traffic rules for safer roads in the State”.