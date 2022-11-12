Ogun Police Command arrests three suspected car snatchers

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected car snatchers, identified as Moses Adewale Abiodun, Seyi Oyenekan and Monsuru Majekodunmi.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed in a statement issued Saturday that the arrest was made November 9, 2022.

“The suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Oke Itoku police divisional headquarters by one Olusesi Akingbile, who reported that while he parked his Toyota Carina E car with registration number AAB 576 TF in his house at Ijemo on the 12th of October 2022, the said car was stolen by unknown thieves and efforts to locate the vehicle proved abortive.

“Upon the report, message was sent to all police formations in the state to be on look out for the said car.

“On the 9th of November 2022, the stolen car was sighted in a mechanic village aloog Ajebo road, by policemen attached to Kemta division while on routine patrol.

“The car was quickly intercepted, and Moses Adewale Abiodun who was with the car was promptly apprehended” the statement said.

Oyeyemi confirmed that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has two others who are members of his gang, adding that the other two were traced and arrested, while another Blue Carina E car with registration number AAA 565 GJ suspected to have been stolen was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be thoroughly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible.





