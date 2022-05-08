Ogun Police Command arrests three suspected armed robbers

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested three members of an armed robbery syndicate after attacking and robbing a company in Ogijo area of the South Western state.

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement issued Sunday and signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stating that the accused were apprehended Saturday.

The suspects, the statement listed included: Shadrach Blessing 25 years, Edibo Peter 25years and Osuwgu Oyebuchi 27 years.

Oyeyemi disclosed that their arrest were followed a distress call received by policemen at Ogijo divisional headquarters that, suspected armed robbers have invaded Ruthfort Service Limited at Ikorodu Sagamu road Ogijo.

The robbers who allegedly gained access to the company’s at about 2:45 am through the fence pointed gun at the security man on duty after cutting the security wire and ordered him to lie face down and removed four industrial batteries.

On receiving the distress call, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the robbers who have already escaped to the street were chased in collaboration with members of public and apprehended three amongst them, while others escaped.

Items recovered from the suspects were four industrial batteries.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, (CP) Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.