Ogun Police Command announces missing person 

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the disappearance of Solomon Emmanuel Destiny.

The Command’s Spokesperson SP Omolola Odutola disclosed this Sunday, via a post credited to the Students Union Government, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

Odutola said Destiny was last seen Thursday at Ogboaja village/Oluwo-Osiele axis, under Obafemi Owode Local government of Ogun State.