Ogun Police Command announces missing person 

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the disappearance of Solomon Emmanuel Destiny.
The Command’s Spokesperson SP Omolola Odutola disclosed this Sunday, via a post credited to the Students Union Government, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.
Also Read:
- Tinubu set to attend G-20 summit in India with investment attraction topping Nigeria’s agenda
- GOtv Boxing Night 29: ‘Pretty Assassin’, ‘Black Tito’ boast ahead of title bout
- Alake vows to crack down on illegal miners, gives 30-day ultimatum
- Burial ceremony guests hospitalised as event centre collapses in Ekiti
- From Lagos to Sokoto, NDLEA records massive drug haul nationwide
Odutola said Destiny was last seen Thursday at Ogboaja village/Oluwo-Osiele axis, under Obafemi Owode Local government of Ogun State.