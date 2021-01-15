The Ogun State Police Command has recovered N2,722,750 in cash and over N10 million worth of hard drugs.

The recovery followed a raid on the hideout of a suspected drug cartel in the state.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who displayed the recovered items to newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the police acted on a tip-off and raided the hideout of the syndicate in Mayas’ area of Lafenwa, Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

The suspects fled as police arrived in the busy area.

Ajogun, who said no shot was fired to avoid civilian casualties, listed the recovered items to include N2,722,750 cash, 110 parcels of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 50 packs of codeine and 12 packs of Rephnol.

Others were six packs of uniplex codeine, four packs of Pandeen expectorant, two packs of emzoline, three packs of backwoods honey, one carton of max cough codeine, battle axes, cutlasses and dangerous charms.

Ajogun said efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing cartel members.