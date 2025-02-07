Ogun: Police begin community engagement

The Ogun State Police Command, under the auspices of its Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has launched a Community Engagement Initiative aimed at strengthening the relationship between the security outfit and the public.

The engagement seeks to create an atmosphere where citizens can freely interact with the police and share security concerns.

It is also for the public to contribute to policing strategies for a safer society.

On February 6, 2025, CP Ogunlowo took to the streets of Abeokuta, the state capital, visiting key areas such as Panseke, NNPC, Sapon, Iyana Mortuary, Computer Market, and Lafenwa Market, where he engaged directly with traders, artisans, union members, market women, and residents.

These interactions provided a platform for people to voice their security challenges, including concerns about ritual killings, land grabbing, drug abuse, cultism, and vandalism by scavengers.

During the engagement, CP Ogunlowo assured the public of renewed efforts in tackling crime and emphasised the police force’s commitment to professionalism and fairness.

Also Read:

He acknowledged concerns raised by youths regarding police profiling and assured that the Command will take necessary steps to improve officers’ engagement with the public while upholding security standards.

As part of this initiative, CP Ogunlowo has directed all Divisional Police Officers across the state to adopt a more people-friendly approach in their operations.

This measure aims to improve information sharing, enhance security collaboration, and eliminate stereotypes between the police and the public.

In a statement highlighting the initiative on Thursday, the spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “The Ogun State Police Command remains dedicated to protecting lives and properties while fostering a mutually respectful and cooperative relationship with the residents of Ogun State.

“Citizens are encouraged to engage with the police constructively, volunteer useful information, and support law enforcement efforts for a safer community.”

Post Views: 8