The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has deployed all the tactical teams (Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-Cultism Unit and SWAT) to embark on aggressive patrol of the state, in order to ensure that no ugly incident is recorded before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

All the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have also been put on red alert, while the Bomb Disposal Unit of the command has been directed to comb all the prayer grounds and recreation centres across the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, quotes the CP as appealing to Muslims to always be good ambassadors of Islam by maintaining peace all the time.

He also appealed to the general public not to hesitate to alert the police if they notice any strange movement or gathering in their area.