Two suspects: Fidelis Francis, 28, and Lukman Jimoh, 40, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for robbing a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu divisional headquarters, that a branch of the church located at GRA, Sagamu, was under attack by suspected robbers.

The DPO, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, mobilized his men and the local vigilantes to the scene, but the robbers had escaped through the fence before the arrival of the policemen.

While combing the surrounding bush, the policemen sighted a Lexus saloon car with registration number KJA 469 EP parked at a get-away position not too far away from the church.

The operatives suspected that the vehicle might have been parked by the suspects, mounted surveillance in the area, waiting for who would be coming for the vehicle at that odd hour.

About five hours later, the two suspects came, and while trying to move the vehicle away, the policemen swooped on them and arrested them.

On searching the vehicle, two iron bars similar to the ones recovered at the scene of crime were recovered from the car.

The two men were taken to the church, where the CCTV footage was played and the two suspects were seen in the footage as they were breaking into the church.

Having seen the video evidence, the two suspects were left with no alternative but to confess to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has commended his men for their professionalism, and has directed an in-depth investigation into the case with the view to charging the suspects to court as soon as possible.