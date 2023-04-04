Ogun police arrest one of the suspects who kidnapped a journalist

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on March 24 arrested one of the suspects who abducted a journalist in Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode on March 9, 2023.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Tuesday by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

It said the suspect, 41 years old Temidayo Oladimeji, was arrested following a painstaking technical and intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by the Taiwo Opadiran-led anti kidnapping team, which led them to the suspect’s hideout where he had been hibernating.

It will be recalled that when a journalist, Oduneye Olusegun was abducted by three gunmen at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode last month, policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters traced the kidnappers to Idimu area of Lagos, where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle.

At the end of the encounter, the kidnappers escaped with serious gunshot injuries and abandoned the victim and his car.

Having rescued the victim, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing suspects, and in compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation which led to the arrest of Temidayo Oladimeji who was the one detailed to guard the victim in the bush while the two others were waiting for the ransom.

Immediately he discovered that his other colleagues had been injured, he abandoned their victim and ran away.

Luck however ran against him when he was traced to his hideout in Ijebu-Ode where he was apprehended.

Recovered from him were a locally made pistol and a live cartridge.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed the team to intensify efforts to get the remaining members of the gang arrested.