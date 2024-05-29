Ogun: Police arrest notorious gang leader terrorising school community

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a wanted notorious gang leader who has been responsible for numerous robbery incidents within the Shapade Polytechnic community of Remo axis of the state.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, the suspect has been identified as Kazeem Ayoola.

He was reportedly sighted in his hidden abode along Itun Ode Remo by a leader of the Oodua Progressives Congress in the area, who hinted the police about the discovery.

In response to the report, a police source told The Eagle Online: “A combined team of policemen and local security outfits raced to the scene and got Ayoola arrested.

“Upon searching the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered from him.”

The Eagle Online learnt that Ayoola and the exhibit recovered from him will be transferred to Ogun State Police Command State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for further investigation on the case.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the Command has zero tolerance for crime, adding that with the recorded breakthrough, the Shapade area of the state will witness peace.