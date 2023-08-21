Ogun Police arrest men caught vandalising transformer

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three men who were caught right in the act of vandalising a transformer belonging to Oni village via Iwopin in the state.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, identified the suspects as Saliu Ashimiu, 26, Awolu Ibrahim, 25 and Ibrahim Saliu Ibrahim, 25.

Odutola explained that the suspects were arrested after some concerned youths in the community alerted a Superintendent of Police, Ebietomiye Adeleke, who is in charge of Marine Police Iwopin in Ogun State about the vandalism.

The PPRO said that the suspects were sighted cutting cables from an electric pole at Igbolile Street Iwopin.

Odutola said: “The suspects were four, but one took to his heels. His three partners in crime were arrested and two motorcycles, which they used in conveying stolen items were recovered. Also, three button phones, one Android phone, two iron cable cutters, clothes and charms were recovered from them.

“The transformer is a property of IBEDC installed to power electricity, but the suspects who have confessed to the crime, also said that they are not employees of IBEDC.

“Vandals deliberately and wilfully damage and destroy public or private property meant for the common good of the public. This set of young persons cannot claim ignorance of the law, because this is not the first time they would be committing this offence. They will be charged to Court and the other suspect who escaped will surely be tracked and arrested.”