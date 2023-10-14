Ogun police arrest man for stealing 47 bags of rice

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one person for allegedly stealing 47 bags of rice from his employer in the Ijebu area of the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, on Saturday.

The suspect, Damilola Bada, was said to have stolen the bags of rice belonging to a company, Chicken & Co., amounting to N2,500,000.

According to Odutola, the company’s owner, Oluremi Olabode, reported the case of theft of her goods at the Igbeba division of the Ogun State police force which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Bada.

The statement read, “On the 13th of October 2023 one Oluremi Olabode, “F” the owner of Chicken & Co Company, reported a case of stealing, involving one of her storekeepers named Damilola Bada, 25 years “m”.

“She alleged Damilola for conspiring with other employees to steal forty-seven bags of rice, amounting to two million, five hundred thousand Naira.

“After an audit of the store, the theft was discovered by the complainant, Oluremi Olabode. As a result, Damilola Bada was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer Igbeba, Division and subsequently interrogated. During the interrogation, Damilola could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the missing bags of rice that were under his custody.”

She however urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their community to the nearest Police Station.

“The Ogun State Police Command is advising members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station to assist in preventing future incidents and maintaining a safe and secure community”, Odutola concluded.