The police in Ogun have arrested a couple and one other for siphoning diesel oil from a Globacom Telecommunications mast at Agosasa in Ipokia Council Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

“The arrest of the suspects followed a complaint lodged at Ipokia Divisional headquarters by one Joseph Ekanem.

“Ekanem had on Tuesday reported that some thieves had been coming with a Passat car to siphon diesel from the mast situated in Agosasa.

“Based on the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ipokia Division, Adebayo Akeem, detailed his detectives to investigate the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the three people and the seizure of the vehicle, in the area.

“They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

“They also confessed to have siphoned 32,651 litres of diesel, valued at N8,162,750

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a staff of the company masterminded the operation,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.