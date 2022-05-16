Ogun Police arrest armed robbery suspect on way to operation

The Ogun State Police Command Monday confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old suspected armed robber, Sodiq Oladele, while on his way to carry out an operation at Obasanjo farm Junction in Sango-Ota.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested on May 15, on his way to carry out a robbery operation with other members of his gang.

He said that the suspect was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, and his men, on routine patrol at Obasanjo farm Junction area.

Oyeyemi said the patrol team sighted a motorcycle conveying three male passengers and that the passengers led when the police stopped the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was flagged down but the passengers quickly jumped down and ran in different directions.

“They were hotly chased by the policemen and one of them Sodiq Oladele who was in possession of a black bag was apprehended while others escaped.

“On searching the bag, two locally made single barrel pistols, one live cartridge and assorted criminal charms were recovered there.

“While on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing colleagues were on their way to carry out robbery operation,” he said

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State’s criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that other members of the gang be hunted and brought to book.