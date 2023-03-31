Ogun police arraign truck driver who crushed three persons

The Ogun state Police Command on Friday, arraigned the driver of a Mack trailer that rammed into a dwelling house and killed three occupants of the building.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman who disclosed this in a statement, the driver, Olatoyosi Abiodun, who ran away from the scene of the accident but later arrested was taken before Isabo magistrates’ court on six counts of dangerous driving, causing the death of three persons as well as causing damage to three other vehicles among other charges.

Abiodun who drove a Mack tanker trailer with registration number Lagos T 1532 LA on the 24th of March 2023, lost control of the truck and ran into a dwelling house after crushing three other vehicles and subsequently caused the death of three occupants of the house.

“The driver escaped from the scene and ran away, but was later traced to Ibadan, where he was arrested on the 27th of March 2023, and subsequently arraigned before the court on six count charges,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has warned drivers especially those driving articulated vehicles to always ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before putting such vehicles on the road.

The CP also warned that the drivers of articulated vehicles should always be mindful of other road users while on the wheel in order to avoid unnecessary loss of life on the roads.