Ogun pegs initial 2023 hajj deposit to N2.5m

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has pegged the initial deposit for 2023 Hajj fare payment at N2.5 million, pending the final announcement of the fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), as sales of Hajj forms are still in progress.



A release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda, stated that all intending pilgrims that had earlier paid N2million or less were urged to top it up on or before Friday, March 31, 2023, as the Board maintains “first come, first served basis” in the selection process.



The release also enjoined the intending pilgrims that had made payments to submit their international passports and other necessary documents to the Board for processing, for onward documentation with NAHCON and Saudi Arabia authority.



It advises all intending pilgrims to visit the Board’s Secretariat Complex, Block B, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, for more inquiries or clarification.