Ogun nurse begs Abiodun, Osoba, Daniel, Ooni, others over son’s N3.5m surgery

A nurse in Ogun State, Oluwaseun Sodiya, is crying for financial succour from fellow Nigerians and concerned persons across the globe to help save her ailing 11-year-old son, Anjolaoluwa, who has been diagnosed of a heart disease.

The worried Nurse at the State Hospital in Ota, Ogun State has appealed for assistance to raise N3.5 million to treat him.

Among those she appealed to are her state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; ex-Governors Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State; prominent royal fathers, including Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; and Tiwalade of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye.

According to Sodiya, she had strived hard to raise the money since the result of her son’s medical examination was conveyed to her by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where the child is receiving treatment.

She lamented that all her efforts, so far, had yielded no fruitful results for her son to commence treatment since August 2022, and particularly that her salary was not enough to meet the medical fee.

It was gathered that in the letter sent to Sodiya, the teaching hospital said: “Your son has been assessed by echocardiography and diagnosed to have severe mitral valve regurgitation from rheumatic heart disease. This requires open heart surgery procedure to replace the disease mitral valve as soon as possible.

“You are expected to pay N3,500,000 on the Remita platform into the account stated below for this procedure.

“Please make the evidence of payment available on WhatsApp to 08086820741 and 08038703057 immediately payment is made.”

The letter, with reference number: OAUTHC/HR.5/VOL.XXIII/3/377, dated August 30, 2022 from Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit, was signed by Dr. Uvie Onakpoya, Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, and Dr. A. Adeyemo, the Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, on behalf of the acting Chief Medical Director.

The mother of two, in her desperate move to save her child, had also written letter to former Ogun State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Salmot Badru; Osi of Egbaland, Chief Bode Mustapha; Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief Alaba Lawson; Founder of Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola; and Senator Gbenga Obadara, while still praying for positive response.

She stressed: “However, I will appreciate whatever you can give as a support Sir which can be deposited in my account, Shodiya Oluwaseun Afolake, FCMB account number 0765875025. You can also get in touch with my humble self through this number 08078690736, 07064495912.

“I am using this opportunity to seek your support for the survival of my son.”

A concerned Nigerian who preferred anonymity and promised to help alluded to the unique name of the sick boy, saying: “To me as a Yoruba person and indeed a father, the boy’s name Anjolaoluwa, in Yoruba meaning ‘we are enjoying the grace of God’ is enough to draw sympathy in me to help the woman, despite not knowing her. Indeed, I am enjoying the grace of God that is why I am alive today and gracefully entered year 2023. So, I will help the woman with my token.”