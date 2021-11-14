Ogun NUJ chairman dies

The chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun State Council, Comrade Olusoji Amosu, is dead.

Amosu died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Secretary of Ogun NUJ, Ayokunle Ewuoso, who disclosed this in a statement, described Amosu’s death as shocking, devastating and collective grief to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Secretary also declared seven-day mourning while condolence register will be opened at the Council’s Secretariat, Iwe-Iroyin, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts but total submission to the will of God that we announce the transition unto the glory of the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Comrade Olusoji Samson Amosu which occurred today, Sunday the 14th of November, 2021 after a brief illness.

“His death is shocking and devastating. It is collective grief to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) in general and Ogun State Council in particular.

“We pray that God, in His infinite mercies, grants all members of the union and his immediate family members the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Burial arrangements will be announced later.”