Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on June 29, 2020 apprehended three members of a notorious land grabbing syndicate that has been terrorising Ota and its environs.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The suspects: Rufai Abdulkareem, Tobi Ajayi and Wasiu Oladipupo, were arrested following a distress call received by the Area Commander, Ota from Owolabi Estate that some hoodlums numbering about 10 operating on motorcycles invaded the estate, armed with dangerous weapons and shooting sporadically at people working on a site.

Consequently, seven amongst the workers sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Upon the distress call, the Area Commander Ota, ACP Monday Agbonnika, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery team and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but three amongst them were arrested, while others escaped.

Recovered from them were one locally made single barrel pistol, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

The injured workers were taken to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ebrimson equally directed that the leader of the gang, identified as Joseph Ayodele, be hunted for and brought to book.

He assured members of the public that the suspects will be charged to court in accordance with the anti-land grabbing laws of Ogun State as soon as investigation was concluded.