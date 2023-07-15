Ogun NIPR celebrates Osoba at 84

828 828

The Ogun State Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has congratulated a veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 84th birthday.

In a statement signed by Oluwaseun Boye and Kunle Olayeni, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Ogun NIPR extolled the virtues of Chief Osoba, describing him as a distinguished statesman and an epitome of selfless leadership.

According to the professional body, the renowned journalist remains a great mentor and huge inspiration to many successful media professionals in Nigeria.

Apart from making an indelible mark in journalism as his chosen profession, the Ogun NIPR noted that Chief Osoba also actively played remarkable roles in politics and governance and left a legacy of serving as governor in two Republics, 1992-1993 and 1999-2003.

The statement partly read: “We, on behalf of the Executive and members of Ogun NIPR, congratulate our highly respected Chief Olusegun Osoba on attaining 84 years today.

“As a journalist par excellence and astute media manager, he has been a mentor, leader and father-figure to many of us in Public Relations practice. Through his elevated positions, he has exerted positive influence on the nation’s socio-political landscape.

Also Read:

“Chief Osoba remains an embodiment of candour and impeccable character, in and out of office. We salute his phenomenal leadership and great sacrifices in the service of the people. We are so proud that our dear State is blessed to have him among eminent personalities still inspiring successor generations.

“As our Baba gracefully adds another year today, our prayer is that the good Lord shall bless and grant him more years in good health so that we can continue to benefit from his extensive wealth of experience.”

The organisation also felicitated the family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the former governor for witnessing the occasion of his 84th birthday.