Ogun monarch’s son, woman found naked, dead inside car

A 37-year-old man, Azeez Ilias, identified as the son of a traditional ruler in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, and a woman, identified only as Deborah, have been found dead in a car parked in front of a building in Ago Egun, Idiroko.

While they were found naked, their clothes were not in the Toyota Camry, said to be owned by Ilias.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the deceased man’s clothes were found in a gutter in front of a house suspected to be the residence of the female victim.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Idiroko Divisional Headquarters of the Ogun State Government-owned indigenous security outfit, So-Safe Corps, said it discovered the bodies around 2am on Monday.

The corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, in a statement, said the discovery was made during a routine motorised patrol.

He noted that his men found the two bodies lifeless and naked in the ash-coloured Toyota Camry with number plate: LND 223 BV.

Yusuf said: “The robust relationship between the So-Safe Corps and the Ogun State Police Command yielded a wonderful result as the So-Safe Corps, a state agency, and the Idiroko Police Divisional Headquarters jointly smelt a car parked to be suspicious and as approached, found two bodies lying lifeless in the car.

“The male, a 37-year-old, has been identified as Azeez Ilias, the son of one of the baales in the Ipokia axis, while the female body is identified as Deborah as of the time of filing this report.”

Yusuf said efforts were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

Also, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the two could have been murdered by unknown persons.

Oyeyemi declined further details, saying the outcome of investigations would reveal the mystery.

He said: “Yes, we are investigating it.

“We want to know what led to the death of the two of them.

“We are suspecting that they were murdered; we are highly suspecting that; so we want to investigate it.”

The PUNCH.