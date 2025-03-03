Ogun monarch wants ‘King of Street’ title conferred on Portable revoked

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has expressed disappointment over the conferment of “King of Street” chieftaincy title on the controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, by the Olu of Itori, Oba Abdulfatai Akamo.

Oba Akinyemi, in an open letter, he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the title as bestowed on ‘Portable’ is strange to all palaces in Yorubaland, and must be reversed to avoid chaos.

The traditional ruler, said his colleague Oba should not have generalized the title, but ought to have limited it to his jurisdiction by naming the title “King of Itori Street”.

Oba Akinyemi added that the decision by Oba Akamo to confer the chieftaincy title on ‘Portable’ was not well thought out, at a period the singer is being tried before an Ogun State High Court over alleged assault on some officials of Ogun State government.

The open letter reads, “The title “King of Street” which Olu Itori gave the controversial musician at His Majesty’s 21st Coronation Anniversary is absolutely unknown in all palaces of Yoruba Land, so given such a title to honour any personality is not only illegal, but a call for chaos if not reversed”.

“Using the title “King of Street” can be interpreted as the King of all Streets in the State. This is unacceptable. Olu Itori ought to have limited the title to his domain. Kabiyesi ought to have titled it “King of Itori Street” and the musician would know that his title is only confined to Itori Kingdom”.

“All streets in Ogun State have their Kings and they know how they choose them, so this generalization of the title Street should be reversed to prevent any problems in the State and beyond”.

“Apart from the wrong title given to Portable, His Royal Majesty’s decision to install the musician as a Chief was not well thought out because of the unruly and questionable behaviour of the singer who is currently facing a trial in a competent court in Ogun State”.

“Giving him a chieftaincy title is like encouraging him to wreak more havoc. An effort that will make the musician live a better life is what is necessary”.

“In fact, the unruly self-made kings in the fuji industry have caused lots of divisions among themselves which is entirely different from the love and good legacy the pioneers left behind. Portable is one of the self-made kings who need to refine their lives.

“My advice, once again, is that His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulfatai Okikiola Akamo, Olu Itori should revoke the title given to the controversial musician and advocate for a rebranding of the musician so that he can abandon his shenanigans and reckless lifestyle”.

“Rebranding will make the musician turn a new leaf and go higher in his musical career. The title does not belong to us as monarchs, so revoking it will remove the stigmatization that the title has been having on the traditional institution”.

“In conclusion, I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the Chairman of Ogun State Council of Obas and Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland to the untraditional and illegal installation done by Olu Itori”.

“Chairman sir, may your years on the throne be very long. Kindly use your revered office to request Olu Itori to correct the anomaly, he has created, as this effort will remove any blemish that the controversial installation has had on our respected Institution”.

Post Views: 2