The Ogun police command says it has arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, an indigene of Ebonyi, over alleged gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Patricia John.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman, said in a statement that the suspect was arrested on Friday following a report by the manager of Molayo Hotel, Ibafo.

The hotel staff said they discovered the dead body of a lodger in a room with bruises on her neck, suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.

The police spokesman said that the Ibafo Divisional Police Officer, Jide Joshua, thereafter led detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse, which was deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for postmortem.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

“Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence based investigation which led to unraveling the identity of the suspect.

“He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

“On interrogation, he confessed checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault between them.

“In the process, he said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost. He subsequently left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He appealed to hoteliers in the state to always have proper documentation of their customers in order to assist the police in such situations.