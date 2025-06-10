Ogun loses foremost industrialist, Amosun mourns

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has described the late foremost industrialist, Olatunde Abudu, as a man of great repute, whose life was defined by service, integrity, and commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The former two-term governor of Ogun State made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late industrialist died on Monday at the age of 96.

The former governor noted that Abudu’s death was a great loss to Egbaland, Ogun State and Nigeria.

As an industrialist, Amosun opined that Abudu’s pioneering efforts in industry and unwavering support for education, healthcare, and national development remained a reference point in selfless service.

He said: “A successful businessman, who belonged to the generation of illustrious sons of Egbaland and Ogun, who have made indelible marks in Law, Education, Business, Health, and other key sectors.

“His role as the ‘Mayegun of Egbaland’ and Seriki of Oke-Ona Egba, symbolised his lifelong dedication to community service, peace, unity, and progress of Egbaland and Ogun.

“A believer in the economic emancipation of Egbaland, Abudu will be remembered for establishing Midland Galvanising Limited, NobelHouse College, and several other industries and institutions in Abeokuta.

“He was a community man who was deeply committed to his roots.

Also Read

“He also left a lasting legacy as a Founding Member, Trustee and Life President of the exclusive Abeokuta Club.

“On a personal note, I will miss his wise counsel.

“I recall that, as governor, our administration benefited immensely from his peace loving spirit, calm demeanour, experience and statesmanship.

“This assisted us in navigating sensitive matters of the state, particularly issues affecting the four sections of Egbaland.

“He will be sorely missed.”

The former governor prayed that Allah (SWT) will grant Abudu Aljannah Firdaus and that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Post Views: 1