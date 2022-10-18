For attending Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s rally, Ogun LG staff gets query, threatened with sack

The Ogun State Local Government Service Commission has issued a query to a civil servant, Theophilus Michael Okoaku, for attending the rally of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The query was issued to the civil servant a day after he attended the rally of Daniel in Sagamu area of the state.

Though Daniel, a former Governor of the state is in the same ruling party in the state, APC, there has been no love lost between him and the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

It will be recalled that Abiodun sponsored another aspirant against Daniel, Otunba Seyi Oduntan, during the Ogun East Senatorial District primaries of the APC.

However, Daniel defeated Oduntan by over 400 votes as he polled 450 votes to 11 by the governor’s preferred aspirant.

For the presidential primaries of the APC, they were also believed to have pitted camp with different candidates.

While Daniel backed a former Governor of the State and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abiodun was in support of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Tinubu won the primaries, while Osinbajo came a distant third.

The query issued to Okoaku and copied to the Executive Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area was signed by the Director (Appointment, Discipline & Pensions), Akintomide Taiwo.

The memo, titled: “INVOLVEMENT IN PARTISAN POLITICS-QUERY,” reads: “Reports reaching the Local Government Service Commission allege you of your involvement in partisan politics.

“You were alleged to have engaged in public political rally for a candidate aspiring for a political post in Sagamu where you displayed the banner of the aspirant openly.

“This open and wanton display of your political leaning/affiliation is irreverent and repugnant to service culture.

“Your action reeks nothing but irresponsibility that should be punished to serve a deterrent to others.

“For the avoidance of doubt, your actions have contravened section 04420(1) (c) of the Public Services ‘…No officer shall speak speak or broadcast on any matter which may be reasonable regarded as a Political or Administrative nature.’

“Arising from the above, it can be further affirmed that you were engaged in partisan politics in contravention of section 04421 (C) which states that ‘…No officer shall without, express permission of the Government whenever on duty or leave of absence… (C) indicate publicly his or opposition to any party, candidate or policy.’

“In view of all the above, you were found to have flouted Regulation 2(e) of the Unified Local Government Service (staff) Regulation which interpreted the allegations against you as an act of misconduct and punishable under section 42 (1) (d) with SUMMARY DISMISSAL from service.

“Subsequently, you are hereby requested to give exculpating reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against you, in line with the Unified Local Government Services (Staff) Regulations.

Your reply to the above allegations which must be in triplicate must reach the Commission within 24 hours of the recipient of this letter.”

Daniel has continued with his campaign, with a mega rally on October 2, 2022 at Ita Oba, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu.