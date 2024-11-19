Ogun LG Poll: Ladi Adebutu detained by DSS

The Department of State Services has arrested the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, over the local government election in the state on Saturday.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ogun State, Kayode Adebayo, confirmed the arrest and detention of Adebutu on Monday.

In a statement he issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Adebayo said Adebutu was invited for questioning allegedly in connection with disturbance during the last Saturday’s local government election in the state.

He said: “This is to inform the members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party that the leader of the party has truly been detained by the DSS for charges yet unknown.

Also Read:

“However, our principal has called for calm and directed that all members of the party, supporters and well-wishers should be rest assured that this time shall pass, it is one of the prices for our democracy.

“Several efforts have been made to secure his bail as at 10pm on Monday, 18th November 2024 either on personal recognition or by a surety, but none has yielded any result so far; his lawyers have been informed and they will take it up by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

“By this release, we want our people and the general public to be duly informed about his whereabouts and to maintain calm and peace until this matter is resolved.”

Post Views: 7