Ogun LG Poll: APC wins 20 chairmanship, 236 councillorship seats

The All Progressives Congress has won all the 20 local government areas chairmanship and 236 councillors positions in the council election held in Ogun State on Saturday.

Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, Babatunde Osibodu, announced the results on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Osibodu said that 19 political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, participated in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the winners of the chairmanship positions are: Afeez Balogun (Abeokuta South), Wasiu Lawal (Ado-Odo/Ota), Olusola Akinbode (Yewa North), Abraham Ogunsola (Yewa South), Sikiru Adesina (Ewekoro), Olalekan Kusimo (Ifo), and Oluwadamilare Kehinde (Ijebu East).

Others are Bolaji Odusanya (Ijebu North), Joseph Badejo (Ijebu North-East), Damilare Alebiosu (Ijebu-Ode), Jamiu Asimi (Ikenne), Aremu Olorode (Imeko Afon), Avoseh Akohomeh (Ipokia), Adesina Ogunsola (Obafemi-Owode), and Folasade Adeyemo (Odeda).

The winners also include Babatunde Diya (Odogbolu), Ganiyu Odunnoiki (Ogun Waterside), Muyiwa Sodade (Remo North), Olasile Odulate (Sagamu) and Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo (Abeokuta North).

