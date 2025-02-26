Ogun LG boss to enrol 2,000 in health insurance scheme

The Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Babatunde Diya, has restated his administration’s commitment to improving the well-being of residents through enhanced healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

This is as he announced plans to scale up healthcare access in the local government by enrolling 2,000 in health insurance scheme under the ‘Iwosan Tunde’ initiative

Diya made this known while speaking on Wednesday during the celebration of his first 100 days in office.

He said his government remains focused on complementing Governor Dapo Abiodun’s efforts to deliver quality governance at the grassroots.

The event, held at Mobalufon Hall, featured free medical services, including screenings for malaria, hypertension, and blood sugar levels, with medications provided to beneficiaries.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements so far, Diya listed the provision of a new borehole at Ikosa, collaboration with organisations to support 300 elderly residents, revitalisation of healthcare centres, and waste-to-wealth initiatives, among others.

“Our goal is to screen 5,000 residents and enrol at least 2,000 of them in the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme under the Ministry of Health,” he stated.

The chairman noted that every resident of Odogbolu now has access to quality healthcare, a key priority of his administration.

“As I reflect on the past 100 days in office, I recall the promises we made to improve the quality of life in our communities, address pressing issues, and build the Odogbolu Local Government of our dreams.

“Today, we have made significant progress, creating a secure environment with the promise of a brighter future for our children and generations to come,” Diya stated.

The Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Sikiru Adefuwape, who led other traditional rulers to the event, commended the chairman for his initiatives and urged him to remain committed to the development of the local government.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant on Youth Development and Technology Innovation to Governor Abiodun, Dennis Ogunnaike, described the ‘Iwosan Tunde’ initiative as a strategic response to the healthcare challenges in the local government.

“When the chairman assumed office, he set up a team to assess all 15 wards, identifying critical gaps and urgent areas in need of intervention.

“This has led to several healthcare initiatives in alignment with Governor Abiodun’s ISEYA agenda,” Ogunnaike said.

He further praised Diya’s leadership style, describing it as innovative and people-focused.

“To be honest, the chairman has adopted a dynamic and youthful approach to governance. He has engaged stakeholders, identified key problem areas, and is taking decisive action. His leadership is truly innovative,” he added.

Post Views: 10