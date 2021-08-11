Ogun judiciary workers begin strike over short payment of salaries

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ogun State branch, on Wednesday began an indefinite strike over short payment of salaries by the state government.

JUSUN chairman, Mr Edun Tajudeen, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Abeokuta, said that the strike was in compliance with the national secretariat’s directive to begin the strike on August 11.

Tajudeen noted that before the decision to embark on the strike was taken, series of meetings had been held with representatives of the state government but all ended in a deadlock.

“We noticed the short payments in our salaries since October 2020. This strike we are embarking on is indefinite, because on February 24, we gave the state government an ultimatum to pay us our full salaries before the nation-wide strike on autonomy began.

“After the strike, the meeting continued with the government but it did not yield any result,” he said.

The JUSUN chairman, however, appealed to the state government to look into the requests of the workers and do the needful.

NAN reports that the courts were under lock and key and nobody was allowed to gain entrance into the court premises.