The Ogun State Government on Monday inaugurated a Small Claims Court as part of efforts to bring justice closer to the people and ensure its quick dispensation.

The Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, at the inauguration held at the State High Court, Isabo, said the court was established to provide easy access to informal, inexpensive and speedy resolution of simple matters.

According to Dipeolu, the court deals with simple matters such as debt recovery disputes, demands and damages that do not exceed N500,000.

She said the establishment of such a court was aimed at bringing justice closer to people at the grassroots level.

She said: “The small claims court is targeted at some people who might find it difficult to hire the service of lawyers.

“The method of operation at the court is very simple.

“Litigants do not need lawyers to file claims or defend same and fees are also quite cheap and affordable.”

The CJ added that the small claims court were time bound, noting that the entire proceeding from inception till judgment was not expected to last more than 60 days.

Dipeolu also said the operation at the small claims court would commence in six carefully chosen Magisterial Districts, which are in Abeokuta, Ota, Ifo, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro.

The success of the court, she said, would determine opening in other magisterial districts.

Earlier, the CJ had sworn in two magistrates: Alaba Sakirat Yetunde and Siyanbola-Alli Aminate Abosede.

She urged the magistrates to uphold the ethics of the profession and dispense justice without fear or favour.