The Ogun government on Saturday inaugurated Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment worth N80 million at the Moshood Abiola Polythecnic, Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the equipment, funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), comprised of 280 sets of computer systems and generators, among others.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, during the inauguation at Abeokuta campus of MAPOLY, noted that the equipment would boost teaching in the institution.

The commissioner reiterated government’s effort towards integrating technology into teaching and learning activities, pointing out that the provision of the equipment was apt at the time when virtual learning was the order of the day.

Arigbabu, who applauded the initiative of the institution’s management in accessing the fund, emphasised the importance of technology in all spheres of human endeavour.

The commissioner revealed that primary and secondary schools in the state would also be provided with adequate ICT equipment to enable the youths prepare adequately for the future.

“The importance of technology in teaching and learning cannot be over emphasised.

“This is why the governor has given us the mandate to ensure that even at our primary and secondary schools, we should intensify the use of technology,” he said.

In his remarks, the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, stated that the project would enhance teaching and learning in the institution.

He added that the projects would also be an advantage to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and for other academic purposes.

Odedeji applauded the giant strides of the government in promoting education in the state.

He assured that the institution would continue to produce worthy ambassadors for the state.