Ogun imposes curfew on Sagamu over cult war

Ogun State government has announced restriction of movement from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m daily in Sagamu in wake of the ceaseless clashes by rival cult groups.

The government, therefore, urged residents of the town to abide by the restriction order pending the time the security of the area will improve, as police and other security agencies are on top of the situation to restore normalcy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

The statement assured residents of the town of their security and property.

“This is to notify residents of Sagamu and its environs of total restriction of human and vehicular movement as a way of taking firm control of the security architecture of the area and protect the lives of the people and their property.

“We, therefore, implore the residents of the area to abide strictly by this restriction order and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book immediately,” the statement read.

About 20 youths were reportedly killed in the cult war between Friday and Sunday, but the Police in the state confirmed eight deaths.