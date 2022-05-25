Ogun Hospitals Management Board sets to digitize to check financial leakages

Ogun State Hospitals Management Board said plans are in top gear to digitize hospitals’ management to prevent financial leakages and ensure proper data collection in all the facilities across the state.

Permanent Secretary of the board, Dr Qudus Yusuff, stated this during a familiarization visit to some secondary health facilities in Egba zone on Wednesday.

He expressed the board’s commitment to efficient service delivery in government-owned hospitals to ensure that people of the state enjoyed qualitative health care.

“We’re concluding plans to digitize hospitals’ management. This will help in preventing financial leakages, ensuring adequate data collection and assisting our advocacy needs,” he said.

Yusuff implored the hospital management team to always be punctual at work and monitor the activities of staff members.

“If the staff members know that they are being monitored, they will definitely be on their toes,” he said.

The permanent secretary commended them for their teamwork and dedication to duties, while encouraging them to support the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration in improving the wellness of the people.

In his remarks, the acting Chief Medical Director, State Hospital, Ijaye, Dr Bababunmi Oshinaike, appreciated the permanent secretary and the board’s management team for the visit, promising to heed the advice given.

The facilities visited included: State Hospital, Ijaiye, Oba Ademola Maternity Centre, Ijemo and Dental Centre, Ijaye, all within Abeokuta metropolis.