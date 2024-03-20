Ogun: Gunmen invade community, abduct farm manager in broad daylight

In a distressing incident on Monday afternoon, masked gunmen reportedly invaded and kidnapped a farm manager at Flouring Poultry Farm, identified as Tunde Osifowokan, in Idowa community in the Odogbolu Local Government area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that Osifowokan is the younger brother of the owner of the poultry farm.

Meanwhile, several reports have emerged about an incident involving a member of the Hausa community in the town.

Sources who are resident disclosed that one Isiaka Aileru, went to his farm on Monday and has not been seen since.

There are concerns alleging that he may have been abducted by the same gunmen.

According to source, the unknown gunmen arrived at the farm in a commando style demanding for the owner of the business, who had travelled but was expected to return that day.

Osifowokan was said to have stood up to say the owner of the farm was not around when none of the workers could utter a word out of fear.

The hoodlums had reportedly told him to identify himself and he said that he was the younger brother of the owner of the farm.

Confirming the incident, the Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya said, “Yes, the incident is true. The hoodlums, according to what I heard, came wearing masks and shooting sporadically.

“They demanded the owner of the poultry farm but since none of the workers was actually the owner, they kept quiet.

“However, one of them stood up and when the hoodlums asked him to identify himself he said he is the younger brother to the owner of the farm. That was how they went away with him.

“While trying to escape, they shot at one driver in the neck. They riddled his vehicle, which he uses to carry blocks, with bullets

“The thinking is that this same gang might have been responsible for this missing Mallam Isiaka Aileru

“The police at Idowa, Odogbolu and even the Area Commander from Ijebu-Ode have all been here, but as we speak, we have not heard anything as touching a demand for ransom by these abductors.”

In the same vein, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the abduction of the poultry farm manager, saying that the police are deploying all their arsenal and intelligence to ensure that the victim regained freedom.

“There was actually a kidnap, but only one person is involved and not two; if they are looking for another person, it may not be a kidnap.

“If the person has not returned home, they should give us another 24 hours before they will go and make an official complaint,” Alamutu stated.