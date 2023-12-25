Ogun governorship: Adebutu files appeal at Supreme Court, hopeful of victory

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, said he had completed the process of filing his appeal at the Supreme Court over the March 18 election.

Adebutu had earlier challenged the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress.

He cited alleged over-voting, gross misconduct, disenfranchisement by violence and non-compliance with the electoral act.

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, in September, dismissed the petition, saying it lacked merit.

Similarly, the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, in a split judgment, dismissed Adebutu’s appeal in November while affirming Abiodun as the duly elected governor of the state.

In a statement by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, on Monday, Adebutu disclosed that he had filed his appeal at the apex court, expressing optimism that justice would be served.

The PDP candidate, who just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, said he was back home to celebrate Christmas with his people.

“In the spirit of the celebration of Christmas, Oladipupo Adebutu, returned home from the United Kingdom to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth with his people, after ensuring all processes of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State had been completed at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush,” the statement partly said.

In his Christmas message, Adebutu maintained that the life of Jesus Christ teaches love, compassion and sacrifice, which he said led to the redemption of mankind.

He urged the people to “remember to pray for the redemption of our dear state, Ogun State.”

He spoke further, saying, “We need to also reflect the life and time of Jesus Christ while celebrating His birth, He was selfless and offered Himself a great sacrifice for mankind, in this journey of redeeming our stolen mandate, we have also emulated Christ by showing love, compassion and sacrifices.

“At the end of it all, Jesus Christ overcame and had victory over all, even death; therefore, in this journey of redeeming the stolen mandate, we shall have victory at the end and bring relief to the good people of Ogun State.

“We sincerely appreciate the unprecedented warm reception and shouts of joy he received from the people all over the state, this is a great indication to us that truly, Ogun State people are standing firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court.

“We urge you to peacefully celebrate and merry with family and friends in the hope that our victory is near and around the corner.”