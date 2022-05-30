Ogun government sets to check influx Okada riders

The Ogun government said plans are underway to regulate the influx of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, into the state by issuing identification registration jackets to them.

Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, made this known in Abeokuta, the capital city Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting with transport union leaders.

Dairo emphasized the need for a proactive approach to regulating the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

He explained that the arrangement was in top gear to update the database of the riders in order to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“Registration exercise had commenced months back and all is now set to provide numbered jackets, with security fixtures in order to identify riders who are duly registered with the state unions.

“On our part, we will set up a task force consisting of both the union and other security agencies that will make sure that unregistered riders don’t operate within the state,” Dairo said.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Olushola Subair, said that the riders’ jacket was initiated by the State Security Council to distinguish every rider operating in the state.

This, he said, had become imperative in order to curb every form of criminality and other social vices.

Subair encouraged security operatives to ensure that all hands were on deck to make the exercise a success.

Responding, the State Chairman, Amalgamated Commercial Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Kayode Sowunmi, assured the state government of the union leaders’ cooperation.