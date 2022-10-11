Ogun goes tough on structurally defective buildings

Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Olatunji Odunlami has said government will ensure that structurally defective buildings are demolished to forestall imminent collapse of buildings in the state.

Odunlami stated this during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, noting that the present administration was concerned about the safety of lives and property of the people.

The Commissioner, in a statement made available by his Press Officer, Ajibola Taiwo, added that his Ministry would continue to provide a regular audit of housing structures to safeguard buildings from constituting a menace to the society.

He pointed out that some buildings situated in Ijada area, off Olisa road Ijebu- Ode, in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state had been pulled down, due to the distressed state of the buildings.

According to the Commissioner, ’’the demolished buildings are old mud structures that had outlived their lifespan, ill-maintained, and partly abandoned, with degenerated roofs and partially collapsed walls’’.

Odunlami therefore advised landlords to ensure regular maintenance of their houses beyond collection of rent.